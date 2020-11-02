On Wednesday, 28 October 2020, French oil company, Total TOTF.PA announced the discovery of its second significant gas condensate on the Luiperd prospect, situated on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin. The Outeniqua Basin is located at 175 km off the southern coast of South Africa (SA).

The well was drilled to a total depth of about 3,400m and encountered 73 m of net gas condensate pay in well-developed, good-quality Lower Cretaceous reservoirs. The block covers an area of 19,000 sq km, with water depths ranging from 200 – 1,800 metres. It also follows an earlier discovery in 2019.

In November 2019, Total announced that it made a gas condensate discovery on the Brulpadda prospects, located also on Block 11B/12B in the Outeniqua Basin. The company classified its 2019 discovery as a “bold technical well” as it opened up a significant petroleum basin. Countries in the southern African region have not experienced much gas explorations compared to those in West and Central Africa. However, recent activities in the industry have produced a “significant amount of seismic capture and blocks in Namibia and South Africa,” a report shows.

“What we will see in the next few years is an uptick in reservoir drilling and exploration. We have a strong position in the oil basin, so we have a couple of blocks in the Orange Basin and in South Africa the 11B/12B block where this discovery was made,” said Enzo Insalaco, Vice President Exploration Africa at Total in 2019. Clearly, the company is not relenting on its quest for more blocks.

The block is operated by Total with a 45 percent working interest, alongside Qatar Petroleum (25 percent), CNR international (20 percent) and South African consortium Main Street (10 percent), Total added.

What these discoveries mean for South Africa.

Long before the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, conversations have been on-going on the development of a gas economy and the potentials it has to help transform the South African landscape. According to a report, gas has been rated as emerging game changer both in terms of its role in the country’s energy transition and the new opportunities it presented.

The discoveries of these natural gas reserves predicate an impending wave of economic transformation. SA plans to substitute its coal power generation system to gas power with aims to deal with its problems of an endless power cut. The country began to experience several stages of power cuts since 2018 when its goal power plants began to collapse.

According to Derek Boulware, Deloitte Africa Oil and Gas consulting driver, “the potential industrial uses for natural gas have long been topics of conversation in South Africa, from using natural gas as a fuel to produce much-needed electricity and thus avoid load-shedding, to substituting natural gas where other more expensive, and likely more environmentally damaging, fuels are currently in use.”

Powercuts have further stiffened the business environment for SMEs and many foreign investors who have left the country. This has triggered an increase in crime rates and unemployment in the country while forcing the economy into a recession. Last year, the World Bank cut South Africa’s growth forecast for 2019 through to 2021, citing weak investor sentiment and lingering policy uncertainty.

The country’s sovereign credit rating was also downgraded to” junk” status in line with economists’ forecast by an international rating agency, Moody. However, the recent gas discoveries are expected to revive the economy when full production commences.