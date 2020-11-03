On Monday, October 2, 2020, Gold mining company, AngloGold Ashanti, declared that it would double its dividend payout ratio as profits towered and borrowings decreased. This was necessitated by stronger gold prices which invariably triggered a sharp rise in its share price.

According to the company, shareholders would now be paid 20 percent of free cash flow before growth capital expenditure. That is, they would be paid up from 10 percent, and would make both annual and semi-annual dividend payments.

In a comment, Christine Ramon, AngloGold Ashanti interim Chief Executive Officer, said “Doubling our dividend payout ratio demonstrates confidence in our ability to both improve direct returns to shareholders and to self-fund our growth projects and sustaining capital requirements.”

