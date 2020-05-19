Global software engineering company, Andela, has through its Andela Learning Community partnered with Microsoft 4Afrika to launch the ALCwithMicrosoft Azure Training 2020 in Nigeria and Kenya. The goal is to upskill developers in Azure via the LinkedIn Learning platform, the company said Tuesday.

The program, which is expected to run till the end of June, will train 3,000 software engineers in learning the basics of Azure – a public cloud computing platform created by Microsoft for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through Microsoft-managed data centers.

“Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services to help your organization meet your business challenges. It’s the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using your favorite tools and frameworks,” said Lawrence Muthoga, MEA Developer Audience Product Marketing Manager. “With Microsoft’s recent investments in Africa with a datacenter in South Africa, Azure is shaping up to change the face of the African continent.”

The training will be run by Andela, through the ALC. Over the last three years, the Learning Community has formed strategic partnerships with leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Pluralsight, and Udacity, through which it has been able to support more than 60,000 aspiring and experienced developers across Africa, according to Andela.

The partnership with Microsoft furthers the commitment to cultivate and grow engineering talent on the continent, the company said. “We are committed to working with Microsoft in supporting the growth of tech talent across the continent,” said Lina Ng’inja, Andela’s Talent Partnerships Manager. “We… look forward to engaging with software engineers in Kenya and Nigeria.”

About the program

The ALCwithMicrosoft Azure Training is open to anyone looking to grow their Azure software development skills and excited to learn with a community of technologists. The sessions will be divided into batches of 1000 learners at a time to allow for full mentor support to all participants.

The call for applications kicked off on May 15 and all interested applicants can follow this link to apply. Applicants are required to be above 18 years of age, be willing to dedicate 10-15 hours for the length of the program, be proficient in English, and should have at least a year plus of software development experience. The closing date for applications is on Monday, May 25, 2020.

At the end of the program, developers are expected to have a proficiency for Azure technologies; opportunity to be shortlisted to redeem Microsoft Azure certification exam voucher; and improved competency in existing skills.