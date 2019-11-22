Anambra state government has announced plans to hold its 3rd Business and Investment Roundtable in attempts to woo investors. The Willie Obiano-led government aims to boost the state’s economy and guarantee a more sustainable future for its citizens. Themed “Beyond Infrastructure: Rethinking the Future,” the event is scheduled to hold on Monday, 25th November 2019, at Awka, the state’s capital.

“It is the desire to engender inclusive and more sustainable economic growth – taking into account the cumulative impact of rising population, demographic change and the ongoing digital revolution – that has led the government to convene its third Business Roundtable,” the state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Mark Okoye said.

According to Okoye, the one-day roundtable will offer stakeholders, including local and international business leaders and investors, bankers, financiers and development agencies, valuable insight into Anambra’s investment landscape and untapped potential across a variety of industries. It would also give investors the chance to explore veritable opportunities for public-private-partnership.

Also speaking on the subject, t Chairman of Anambra Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Ike Chioke, noted that the event would showcase how Anambra intends to partner with the private sector to advance the legacy projects of its current government in key areas. They include infrastructure and housing; agriculture, ICT and the creative industry; tourism and hospitality; as well as education and healthcare.

Other key sectors that can be explored in the state include Oil and gas because of its natural gas; metal fabrication for diverse tools and machines; waste management to curb the problem of indiscriminate dumping of refuse; and ceramic production.

The state is bedevilled by a number of challenges which may account for its limited growth. These include massive erosion-gullies (about 60), tax evasion, poor waste management, flooding, religious politics, cultism, street trading, abandoned federal roads, illegal collection of revenue, absence of airports, absence of seaports, absence of stadium and other recreation centres, to mention a few. Although the Willie Obiano-led government have invested funds to curb some of these problems, there is still a lot of grounds to be covered.

The Anambra Business and Investment Roundtable is an ANSIPPA initiative. It was set up by Willie Obiano’s administration with a mission to create an incentive-focused investment climate for investors in Anambra State. The maiden edition held in Awka on 16th March 2018, while the second edition was hosted internationally – in New York City and Washington DC on 25th September and 26th September 2019 respectively.

Anambra is located in South-East Nigeria and is enriched with natural resources such as natural gas, bauxite, crude oil, and 100 percent arable soil.

By Ishioma Eni.

