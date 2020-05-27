Adapting to the digital era requires a shift towards a flexible and risk-taking mindset to advance. Improving the flow of work ensures that healthcare operations and processes run as efficiently and effectively as possible. Ultimately, delivering data-driven experiences and communication effects better health outcomes for patients.

Learn some tactics and cutting-edge technology that can drive digital transformation in the healthcare industry; such as adopting e-signature software, removing intermediaries, and more.

What is an e-signature and how can it benefit healthcare?

These days so many documents are digital, and this is often true in the healthcare world as well. One link to the digital chain that’s often missing is the ability of patients, doctors, and other healthcare personnel also to sign these digital documents electronically in a Fully HIPPA compliant manner. That’s where e-signatures are the answer. E-Signatures (aka electronic signatures) complete the digital chain, allowing the entire document process to happen electronically in a seamless manner.

One way this can benefit the healthcare profession – and especially patients – is the time it saves when e-signatures are used. That one electronic signature can be used for multiple documents, contracts, paperwork, and patient files. Anything that speeds up processes and also allows documents to be signed and delivered remotely is also a definite plus.

Hospitals need a clear digital strategy

With technology constantly changing, evolving, and updating in the medical profession, it’s not enough for hospitals and clinics to merely adopt some new technology and advanced procedures. What’s needed is a clear and concise digital approach across the entire hospital and their IT departments.

One of the real advantages of this is to create a paperless workflow that leads to more efficient processes and speedier services for patients and staff alike. Having everything in digital format means easy accessibility to patient files and all paperwork about particular medical cases. It also negates the potential of files and documents going missing, being misplaced, or getting accidentally destroyed.

Hospital check-in and check-out processes could be simplified

This is a key area where paperwork can really slow things up, creating a ripple effect all along the line. When the check-in or check-out can be handled with digital processes, it frees up the bottleneck that can form at the front desk.

Even if a patient is late for an appointment or admission, if the check-in paperwork can be filled out electronically even by the patient even before they’ve arrived at the hospital or clinic, once they do arrive, check-in can be almost immediate.

Processes like these also reduce the stress and workload on front line medical staff and those operating the check-in/check-out counter. Digital workflow is also inherently more accurate, and there is far less chance of any patient mix-ups or confusion over procedures.

Just-in-time processing

This is a methodology used in many kinds of business and is also very common in the healthcare industry. When it pertains to the medical profession, just-in-time processes involve putting off multiple daily tasks until later in the day when they can be batch-processed.

The downside to this method is that it often results in patients constantly contacting the clinic or hospital looking for updates and progress reports regarding their case or patient file, as well as test results.

If an entirely digital approach is adopted, where paperwork can be completed electronically and accessed when required, it eliminates the need for just-in-time processing and delaying procedures due to batch processing of documentation.

Client/patient experience needs to be considered when designing new workflows.

Clients are the main reason the healthcare industry exists, so when it comes to designing and implementing new workflows, it only makes logical sense to consider the needs of the client/patient.

Streamlining and simplifying systems to make life easier for clients will also have a flow-on effect on staff and medical experts. This will be the result of faster service and satisfied patients, thus making the entire operation smoother, more efficient, and stress-free for everyone concerned.

Having a digital workflow improves communication.

Things like automated reminders regarding appointments or upcoming procedures can be sent out to patients without the need for human intervention. Adopting the ability for patients to be able to access certain data regarding their patient file, test results, when they’re due to renew their prescriptions remotely not only frees up time and energy for staff members but keeps the patient in the loop at all times. Patients will no longer have to constantly make phone calls or visits to the clinic or hospital.