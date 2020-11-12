Alibaba sales for its post-COVID-19 Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza hit $74 billion, a haul that was overshadowed by a 10 percent drop in its shares on Wednesday after China published draft anti-trust rules aimed at internet platforms.

Following the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, many Chinese could not travel overseas. This according to Liu Bo, Oppo Vice President, stimulated “online consumption.” This performance further serves as an indicator of China’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

The world’s biggest sales event which surpasses Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States lasted for 11 days this year. It brought sellers on Alibaba’s platforms 21 times as many orders by value as Amazon.com Inc’s two-day global Prime Day held in October.

