Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria’s newly elected president, will be sworn into office to assume his official duties on Thursday, December 19 amidst ongoing protests. The 74-year-old is said to have won 58 percent of the vote with a voters turnout of 40 percent, an all-time low in Algeria’s election history.

Since the controversial election last Thursday and the announcement on Friday, Algerians, many of whom, boycotted the election, have taken to the streets in protest, chanting, “We didn’t vote. The vote was rigged.” The protest stems from the fact that Tebboune, who’s had a 40-year-long political career, is part of the ruling elite Algerians are fighting to get rid of; the old guards that have governed the country since its independence from France in 1962.

Tebboune is a former loyalist of the country’s deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The 74-year-old held several official positions under Bouteflika including the post of prime minister briefly in 2017 before he was removed from office by Bouteflika’s brother Saïd, for presenting himself as a successor to Bouteflika.

Tebboune is also friends with the country’s army chief, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, who exercises considerable influence over the governance of the country; a man that Algerians despise for his refusal to accept their key demands of dismantling the military-dominated regime and establishing a transitional government. Salah demanded the coordination of the just-concluded election against the will of the Algerian people.

According to critics, the election was only done to dress up the existing system as a civilian administration when in fact it is not. “It brings nothing concrete to what the people’s movement wants. Maybe it resolves an internal problem in ‘the system,’ but it doesn’t resolve the demands of the Algerian people,” Abdoulmoumene Khelil, secretary-general of the Algerian Human Rights League told The New York Times. For this reason, Algerians have vowed to continue protesting and campaigning for an absolute purge of the political system.

Tebboune has promised to have a dialogue with protesters to make concessions including drawing up a new constitution, releasing political prisoners, and cutting down expenditure on imports. But will this be enough to appease Algerians and quell the ongoing protest? It seems highly unlikely.

So far, the opposition movement is not letting up. They have protested ceaselessly since February forcing Bouteflika out of a position he clung to for 20 years. Now, the demand is for a fresh democratic start that is totally rid of the ruling elite including the newly elected president Tebboune and army chief, Gaid Salah.

