The new coronavirus could cost the global aviation industry $63 billion in revenue, an updated assessment of impacts by the International Air Transport Association shows, more than double the $29.3 billion indicated in its initial assessment published last month.

A broader impact could lead to losses of as much as $113 billion, depending on how the virus outbreak develops, IATA added, as the industry’s prospects dim across the world.

“It is unclear how the virus will develop, but whether we see the impact contained to a few markets and a $63 billion revenue loss, or a broader impact leading to a $113 billion loss of revenue, this is a crisis,” Secretary-General Alexandre de Juniac was quoted as saying by The EastAfrican.

Initial analysis by the industry lobby was based on a scenario where the impact of the virus would be largely limited to markets linked with China. But the virus has spread to over 80 countries since that time and bookings have been severely hit on routes beyond the Asian nation, IATA said in the March assessment.

A number of airlines this week reacted to the growing impact of the new coronavirus by cutting off more flights in domestic and international markets, parking planes, freezing hiring and reducing executive pay.

As individuals continue to cancel tourism and companies call off business trips across the globe, carriers are downsizing capacity in order to raise capital as they expect to post losses for Q1 2020. American Airlines and Delta Airline joined counterpart United Airlines this week in slashing the number of flights across their networks with some cuts extending through the summer.

Delta Airline Chief Executive, Ed Bastian said at an industry conference that the carrier would cut down domestic capacity by 10 percent to 15 percent and international by 20 percent to 25 percent, and freezing hiring across the company. Voluntary leave options would be offered to some staff, with a possible retirement of older aircraft, reports show.

Similarly, American Airlines said it would cut domestic capacity by 7.5 percent in April and international by 10 percent for the upcoming summer season, on the back of the massive decline in bookings.

However, on the bright side, the fall in oil prices is helping airlines save some costs. Subsequent falls are expected to drive about $3 billion in 2020 cost savings for American Airlines, and $2 billion for Delta, equipping them further to manage through the coronavirus crisis. Overall, the fall in crude prices could reduce costs by $28 billion on the fuel bill for the year, IATA says.

Cost controls and savings from low fuel prices may help the bottom line of airline companies. But experts have said it will most likely not be enough to make up for revenue declines from the dented demand, given how badly the viral outbreak is already affecting the industry.

Comments