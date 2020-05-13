A statement released by the United Nations (UN), shows that the number of deaths from AIDS related illnesses in Africa could double, if the provision of healthcare to HIV patients is disrupted during the coronavirus(COVID-19) crisis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the UNAIDS have warned that the impact of the pandemic could be drastic if HIV services are closed, supply chains interrupted, and healthcare services overwhelmed.

In a joint statement made on Monday May 11, by the UN bodies, a six-month interruption of antiretroviral therapy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could lead to over 500,000 deaths in Africa in the next five years. This could turn the clock back to 2008, when more than 950,000 AIDS-related deaths were recorded in the region.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement said ,”The terrible prospect of half a million more people in Africa dying of AIDS-related illnesses is like stepping back into history.”

“We must read this as a wake-up call to countries to identify ways to sustain all vital health services,” Tedros added.

More so, disruption of these services could affect the result made over the years in preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV. HIV infections among children in sub-Saharan Africa have declined by 43 percent from 250,000 in 2010 to 140,000 in 2018.

Based on investigations carried out by the UN bodies, disruption of services for mothers and their children could see new child HIV infections rise by as much as 37 percent in Mozambique, 78 percent in Malawi and Zimbabwe, and 104 percent in Uganda, the modelling found.

“There is a risk that the hard-earned gains of the AIDS response will be sacrificed to the fight against COVID-19,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima.

“We cannot sit by and allow hundreds of thousands of people, many of them young, to die needless deaths. I urge governments to ensure that every man, woman and child living with HIV gets regular supplies of antiretroviral therapy – something that’s literally a life-saver,” Byanyima said.

Foreseeing this disaster, Tedros said that some African countries were already implementing measures such as ensuring people can collect bulk packs of treatment and self-testing kits.

Thus, in support of these African countries, the UN bodies have ensured that global supplies of tests and treatments continue to flow to the countries in need of the treatment.

In 2018, an estimated 25.7 million people were living with HIV in Africa, 470,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses and 16.4 million were taking antiretroviral therapy.

Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses, said UNAIDS.