The next session of timely and valuable video conference series produced by Africa.com in partnership with faculty from Harvard Business School to address this unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis will take place on Wednesday May 13.

The Crisis Management for African Business Leaders webinar series panel will be headed by the Africa.com Chair and CEO, Teresa Clarke alongside influential women from a range of sectors. Clarke promises to move from conversation, as she takes listeners on how ‘Women are Proving to Be Great Leaders During COVID-19. Is this the Pathway to Power?’.

With sector leaders like Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who happens to be under Secretary of the United Nations, Executive Director of the UN Women as well as former Deputy President of South Africa, and private sector leaders like Anne Juuko, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda the seminar promises to move from conversation to taking action.

The panel will also feature a dynamic young activist from Zambia, Natasha Mwansa. Mwansa is the youngest recipient of the Global Health Leaders award worldwide awarded by the World Health Organization, in recognition of her work towards adolescent health for over six years and her awe striking speech on what young people want, during the opening of the 72nd World Health Assembly.

The full line up of speakers is as follows:

Oby Ezekwesili, Senior Economic Advisor, Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative

Anne Juuko, Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank, Uganda

Suzan Kereere, Global Head Merchant Sales & Acquiring, Visa Inc.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women

Natasha Wang Mwansa, Women Deliver, Young Leader

Click here to register and find for more information.

