As part of its ongoing webinar series – Crisis Management for African Business Leaders – developed with faculty from Harvard Business School, Africa.com will on Wednesday, May 27, hold its Lion’s Den entrepreneurship competition where the public can get to vote for their favorite African entrepreneur innovating against COVID-19.

The pitch competition tagged Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 is meant to showcase and support African entrepreneurs who, in the last six weeks, have developed solutions to support the continent’s fight against the new coronavirus.

Entrepreneurs will “pitch” their ideas, and be questioned by a judging panel comprised of a seasoned group of African innovation experts. The judges for the competition include Juliet Ehimuan, Country Director, Google Nigeria; Andile Ngcaba, Founding Partner and Chairman, Convergence Partners; Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner, Chanzo Capital; and Adrian Vermooten, Head of Digital Africa Regions, Standard Bank.

In addition, the audience will judge each entrepreneur’s presentation and register their views through live polling. Entries are evaluated primarily on their impact against the virus and the viability of delivering the product or service. The winner will receive a cash prize of $500; a one-on-one mentorship session with a Harvard Business School professor; as well as a media package worth $5,000.

If you have not yet registered to attend the webinar, or for more information on Lion’s Den, visit VirtualConferenceAfrica.com.

Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Its interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. The company operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.