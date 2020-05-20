On Monday, May 18th 2020, scientists at the University of Leeds announced a new weather casting system which was recently made available in Sub-Saharan Africa. The new weather forecasting system allows meteorologists to track approaching storms in real time, potentially saving lives from climate-related disasters.

According to David Koros, principal meteorologist at the Kenya Meteorological Department, the new method, called nowcasting, was tested in Kenya last year and has helped with the evacuation of people affected by landslides and mudslides in Western Kenya and flooding on Lake Victoria.

“It’s very important because we can issue information for the safety of lives, property and the environment,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The forecasts now cover all of Africa and are freely available online.

Read more on: All Africa