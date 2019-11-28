Earlier this week, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a loan of 73.2 million euros in Abidjan which will set up various agricultural value chains in the Republic of Congo.

Together with the Integrated Agricultural Value Chain Development Project in Congo (PROVIDAC), over 350,000 people are said to benefit from this loan. Women and young people in the various agricultural value chains amount to 40 percent of the targeted farmers.

Ali Eyeghe, Head of the Agriculture, Human and Social Development for Central Africa Division (RDGC2) at the African Development Bank said that “the project will focus on a limited number of value chains, such as maize (animal feed, human and brewery), cassava (flour and other products), and poultry (broilers and eggs)” amongst others.

Read more at Africa Business Communities

