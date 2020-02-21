Access Bank’s W Initiative, home to over 12 million female customers, has launched a new TV ad campaign to create awareness on the W power loan – a product specially designed for its women-owned businesses.

Established in 2014, the initiative is a one-stop centre for all of the Bank’s women empowerment offerings. Under the Initiative, participating women and their families have access to a wide range of privileges including access to loans and credit facilities as well as access to the W community in which they can get insights on family matters and finance.

The newly launched campaign encapsulates the vision of the Bank to empower women from all walks of life by encouraging them to take advantage of the W power loan to grow and sustain their businesses.

The ad which has been unveiled on digital platforms and broadcast on TV in a series of high-profile commercials features two lead characters: Lady W played by renowned singer Aituaje (Waje) Iruobe and Tolu T played by actress and On-Air personality, Omotunde (Lolo1) Adebowale. Both ladies seem to be at opposite ends of a string as Waje, the go-getter who jumped at the W power loan, seized the opportunity provided by Access Bank to grow her business quickly but Lolo1 kept procrastinating.

“We are letting the world know that we are committed to giving women access to finance said Ayona Trimnell, Coordinator of ‘W’ Initiative, Access Bank. “A number of financial institutions talk the talk – there are a number of programmes out there but actually providing the funds is challenging and froth with many obstacles. With high-interest rates, other barriers to entry, so many women businesses cannot thrive.

“In a country where almost 50 percent of entrepreneurs are women, we cannot afford to sweep this huge opportunity under the carpet. This TV Ad clearly shows Access bank is putting a stake on the ground and we are committed to ensuring that women have access to finance,” Trimnell added.

With over 13.3 billion Naira already provided to women-owned businesses in Africa, Access Bank is putting its weight behind supporting Nigeria’s female entrepreneurs.

But in addition to financing, the Nigerian lender has in recent times held several empowerment schemes targeted at female entrepreneurs in the country. Last June, Access Bank held its Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton 2019, an extension of the Womenpreneur Business Workshop, under the W Initiative.

A month later, the Bank organized a digital training to scale up the skills of small business owners on how to leverage digital platforms to drive growth in their businesses under the #SheMeansBusiness initiative, in partnership with She Leads Africa.

The W Power loan TV Ad campaign also showcases the many benefits attributed *to* being a member of the W community. These benefits include a number of capacity building initiatives and networking opportunities.

Click HERE to watch video.