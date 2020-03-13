Upfield-the largest plant-based consumer products company in the world and the number one producer of plant-based spreads globally has reaffirmed its commitment to human and capital investment in Nigeria.

During his most recent visit to Nigeria, The General Manager West Africa of Upfield Foods, Bamidele Amao, restated the company’s commitment to remain responsible in conducting its business in Nigeria as the company continues to establish itself in the country.

Following a series of courtesy calls to stakeholders including the Netherlands Consul General, Amao stated that Upfield which has its roots in the Netherlands stands to gain significantly from the diplomatic insights of the Netherlands Consulate General in Nigeria. This is due to the long-standing strong relationship which exists between both countries.

“The Kingdom of Netherlands has enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the years which is evident in the various knowledge transfer programs and vibrant bilateral trade relationship in areas of shared interest, “ Amao revealed. The West African General-Manager further said, “I am confident that Upfield’s entry into Nigeria will further strengthen the relationship between both countries especially in the foods and agriculture value chain.”

Amao added that Upfield looks “forward to working closely with the Netherlands Consulate General in Nigeria to gain valuable insights that will ensure our operations in the country provide mutually beneficial results for Nigeria and the Netherlands in terms of trade, economic growth, and sustainable development.”

In his response, Jan van Weijen the Consul General of Netherlands to Nigeria expressed the willingness of his office to offer advisory and other support that will aid Upfield’s smooth operations in Nigeria while encouraging the company to operate within the guidelines of the laws of the land.

Weijen disclosed that “The Netherlands is currently the third-largest trading partner with Nigeria and one of our key roles is to support Dutch companies in building mutually beneficial business relationships within the country.” In addition, Weijen said “the drive for vertical integration in Nigeria is especially important currently with a focus on increasing the local sourcing of raw materials for production. We are therefore pleased to support companies like Upfield that are committed to sustainable sourcing and production which will help build stronger bilateral ties with Nigeria.”

Also speaking about the benefits of a mutually beneficial relationship between the countries, Upfield’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications for Africa, Motola Oyebanjo said: “the role of the Netherlands in supporting the economic development of Nigeria, and the Netherlands’ position as a leader in driving global investments cannot be overemphasized.”

Oyebanjo identified that “there are prospects for further cooperation between both countries and Upfield is happy to be a part of the conversations to deepen this bilateral relationship from an investment, economic growth, and sustainability standpoint.”

Other notable members of the Upfield visiting team includes the Head of Operations for Africa, Asia and Australia, Gianluca Mormile, Chief Financial Officer West Africa, Eric Epee and the Head of Supply Chain West Africa, Aneto Okeke.

About Upfield

As the largest plant-based consumer product company in the world, Upfield is the no.1 producer of plant-based spreads globally, with more than 100 brands, including iconic brands like Flora, Rama, Blue Band, Proactiv, Becel and Country crock.

With headquarters in Amsterdam Netherlands, we sell our products in over 95 countries and have 17 manufacturing sites throughout the world. We employ over 3000 Associates. Since 1871, we have been the authority in the spreads category which gives us unmatched experience, know-how, and inspiration.

At Upfield, we make people healthier and happier with delicious, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. We are focused on leading in this new era focused on delivering healthier products that are great tasting and have superior quality and helps us deliver a “Better Plant-based Future.”

Comments