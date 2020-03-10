On Wednesday, 4th of March 2020, suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked the army base in the town of Damboa, Borno state, sparking intense fighting. The armed group killed four police officers and two civilian militiamen in the attack.

An anonymous military officer said, “We lost four mobile policemen and two civilian militia fighting alongside soldiers during the fight with the terrorists.”

Anti-armed group leader Ibrahim Liman confirmed the death toll, after supporting the soldiers during the attack.

Modu Malari, a local resident, said the assailants attacked with assault weapons and rocket-propelled grenades but were forced out of town by troops after a fierce two-hour battle. More than 50 residents were wounded, he said.

Boko Haram has launched repeated attacks on villages and military posts from Damboa which lies on the fringe of Sambisa Forest. In November 2019, at least 10 Nigerian soldiers were killed and nine injured in a Boko Haram ambush in Muchima village, outside Damboa.

Since 2009 when Boko Haram initially started its insurgency, the activities of the sect have continued unabated despite the killing of Mohammed Yusuf the leader of the sect. Despite the efforts of the government to curtail the inhumane crimes of the sect, over 10,000 people have been killed by Boko Haram.

More than 2.2 million people across Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon have been displaced with no signs of slowing down despite counterattacks by a joint multinational force across borders. The economic, social and psychological costs of the insurgency cannot be quantified as commercial activities in the northeast have been reduced because of the unprecedented attacks by the sect.

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram faction, has also gone on a spree of violence, attacking military formations in those countries. In Mali and Burkina Faso, groups such as the al-Qaeda-affiliated Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin have followed suit, killing thousands of people in recent years.

Over the past seven years, Boko Haram has demonstrated flexibility and remains a formidable threat to the Nigerian state and its neighbouring states despite losing much of its territory. Given the increased attacks by the group, it is quite difficult to see positive signs that the government will defeat it in the foreseeable future. In the meantime, the pervasive threat of violence reduces the ability of international aid organizations and donor countries to provide humanitarian relief.