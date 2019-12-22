It gets very difficult to refrain yourself from going crazy with a Cyber Monday and a Black Friday on the same month. With countless deals, you may get carried away and you may feel tempted to use your credit card to take advantage of big sales. But that’s not something intrinsically wrong if you know how to buy smartly.

Before the last Black Friday in November, South Africa’s National Credit Regulator (NCR) advised that customers should be cautious before swiping their credit cards.

“If you did not plan and budget for ‘Black Friday’ you are cautioned not to use credit. This is because you will not be saving as credit costs more”, said the regulator’s acting Manager for Education and Communication Advocate Kedilatile Legodi.

The NCR cautioned against making reckless spending decisions and encouraged consumers to be smart and responsible spenders. In order to do, the regulator advised consumers to write a list separating “wants” from “needs.”

The word of warning from the NCR sounds pertinent, as South Africans aren’t usually good with credit cards. Research by Old Mutual shows that South Africans aren’t very skilled at managing their debt. 56% of South African credit card holders pay the minimum instalment, and only 16% pay their balance in full at month-end.

If you pay the minimum instalment only and continuously use your credit card, you’re probably slipping deeper and deeper into debt.

Sometimes this happens due to lack of awareness around the terms that come with cards.

Every time you buy on credit, you will be liable for related costs such as monthly service fees, once-off initiation fees, credit life insurance and oftentimes double-digit interest rates.

Before entering into a credit agreement, the deciding factor for you should be the interest rate the bank is going to charge you for minimum payments. If you compare other financial services and banks, you’ll see that the maximum interest that you can be charged on a credit card is 20.5% a year.

All banks have different minimum instalments, and it’s important that you know the minimum due by your bank in case you find yourself in a position where that’s all you can pay. For example, the minimum instalment on FNB and Capitec credit cards is 5% of the outstanding balance. African Bank has set its minimum instalment at 12.5%.

Although paying the minimum can be a relief when you are going through financial difficulties, it is not something that you want to do as a habit, as it can cost you a lot.

The best way to manage your credit card is to pay off all your purchases each month at the end of the interest-free period. That way you won’t pay interest to your bank.

