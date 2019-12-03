President Azali Assoumani of Comoros seeks a $4.63 billion aid at an upcoming investment conference to strengthen political stability and develop the economy ahead of next year’s elections. The economy struggles to survive as it relies heavily on the export of ylang-ylang(a key ingredient for perfumes), vanilla and cloves.

Comoros has a population of 800,000 people and is rated as one of the world’s poorest countries. The India Ocean archipelago is Located between Mozambique and Madagascar.

Read more: Reuters.

