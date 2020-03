This week marks the 11th week since the first identified case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The WHO has declared COVID-19 a pandemic seeing as it’s swiftly spreading across the globe. The virus is currently present in 117 countries and regions with over 130,000 cases, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University.

So far, there’s been 69,598 recoveries and 5,058 deaths as at the time of publishing this article. However, Africa remains one of the continents with the least number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 145 confirmed cases, 0.115 percent of the global number of confirmed cases. In the last two weeks, more African countries have reported the presence of the virus, most of which are imported cases by foreign nationals or Africans who became infected while travelling to another country prior to returning to the country in which they were detected.

Here are the African countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19:

Egypt

Confirmed cases – 80

Recovered – 27

Deaths – 2

Active cases – 51

Algeria

Confirmed cases – 26

Recovered – 8

Deaths – 2

Active cases – 16

South Africa

Confirmed cases – 24

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 24

Nigeria

Confirmed cases – 2

Recovered – 2

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 0

Senegal

Confirmed cases – 5

Recovered – 1

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 4

Morrocco

Confirmed cases – 6

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 1

Active cases – 5

Tunisia

Confirmed cases – 7

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 7

Burkina Faso

Confirmed cases – 2

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 2

Cote D’Ivoire

Confirmed cases – 1

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 1

Cameroon

Confirmed cases – 2

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 2

Ghana

Confirmed cases – 2

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 2

Guinea

Confirmed cases – 1

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 1

Kenya

Confirmed cases – 1

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 1

Ethiopia

Confirmed cases – 1

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 1

Togo

Confirmed cases – 1

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 1

Congo(Kinshasa)

Confirmed cases – 2

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 2

Gabon

Confirmed cases – 1

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 0

Active cases – 1

Sudan

Confirmed cases –

Recovered – 0

Deaths – 1

Active cases – 0

